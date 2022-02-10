Expand / Collapse search

School bus, MCTS bus crash in Milwaukee; new video released

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

School bus runs red light, crashes into MCTS bus

New video from a Dec. 2021 crash shows a school bus running a red light near Fond du Lac and Center and hitting a Milwaukee County Transit Bus. Seven people were injured.

MILWAUKEE - Newly-released surveillance video shows a crash involving a school bus and a Milwaukee County Transit System bus in December 2021.

That video, released Thursday, shows the school bus ran a red lights before smashing into the MCTS bus near Fond du Lac and Center on Dec. 10. The school bus then ended up hitting a library.

The driver of the school bus was taken to the hospital to be checked out, along with six people on the county bus, including the operator.

"I thought this was crazy right here. I've never seen one this big with two buses – there are always accidents at this intersection," neighbor Tracy Polk told FOX6 News at the time of the crash.

As the school bus was peeled out of the library wall, it quickly became clear the damage was something. Thankfully, there were no patrons in the library at the time; the bus hit the portion of the library that houses the children's room.

Image 1 of 5

 

The driver of the school bus was cited in the crash.

The school bus company on Thursday told FOX6 no one was available to say if the driver was punished.

