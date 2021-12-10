Expand / Collapse search

MCTS bus, school bus crash in Milwaukee; library struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and MCTS bus that happened Friday, Dec. 10 near Fond du Lac and Center. It happened around 6 a.m. 

It appears the school bus struck a public library. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

