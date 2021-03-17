MCTS bus given 'all clear' after 'suspicious item' reported

article

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus has been given the "all clear" after a "suspicious item" was reported, according to MCTS.

FOX6 News at the scene near 54th and Burnham spotted Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies and West Allis police.

Officials said a passenger reported the item and, as a precaution, MCTS dispatch notified West Allis police. Police searched the bus, giving it the all-clear.

