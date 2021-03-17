Expand / Collapse search

MCTS bus given 'all clear' after 'suspicious item' reported

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee County Transit System
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Police near 54th and Burnham in West Allis

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus has been given the "all clear" after a "suspicious item" was reported, according to MCTS.

FOX6 News at the scene near 54th and Burnham spotted Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies and West Allis police.

Officials said a passenger reported the item and, as a precaution, MCTS dispatch notified West Allis police. Police searched the bus, giving it the all-clear.

