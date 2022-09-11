Expand / Collapse search

MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed into a building early Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. 

This was the scene around 1 a.m. A badly damaged SUV was also on site.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell