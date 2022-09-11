MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed into a building early Sunday morning, Sept. 11 near 11th and Mitchell in Milwaukee.
This was the scene around 1 a.m. A badly damaged SUV was also on site.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
MCTS bus crashes into building near 11th and Mitchell