MCTS bus, ambulance crash: EMT released from hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:26PM
Scene of crash near 54th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - Bell Ambulance on Wednesday, Jan. 5 provided an update on the two EMTs who were injured in a crash near 54th and Villard on Dec. 7. One EMT returned to work this week – the other has been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover at home.

On Dec. 7, a Milwaukee County Transit System bus collided with a parked Bell ambulance in Milwaukee. Bell said at the time that the ambulance was legally parked with its emergency lights on when it was hit.

Two EMTs and a patient in the ambulance were among four hospitalized as a result of the collision. 

"Bell Ambulance is grateful to announce that after a lengthy hospital stay our second EMT has been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover at home. Our other EMT returned to work this week in the office. Bell Ambulance is looking forward to the day that both EMTs are back on a Bell Ambulance serving the community," Bell Ambulance said. 

