MCTS: 73 new clean diesel buses joining fleet

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Monday, Aug. 15 the arrival of 73 new clean diesel buses resulting from federal and local funding sources.

The investment in more fuel-efficient and cleaner air buses enables MCTS to continue transforming its fleet in alignment with Milwaukee County’s health and environmental sustainability initiatives.

MCTS will retire 73 buses federally recognized as past their useful life, replacing each with an advanced clean diesel bus by fall.

"This is the work of our regional FTA office, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) in supporting Milwaukee County’s applications for funding," said Denise Wandke, interim managing director of MCTS. "Our riders and the entire community will benefit from more environmentally-friendly transit."

Wandke outlined the formula grants for the funding appropriated for the purchases.

$3.9M of federal funds and $3.2M of local funds were used to purchase 14 clean diesel buses in 2021

59 clean diesel buses were purchased with $25.4M of federal funds and $6.3M of local funds in 2022

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The new 6100 and 6200 series joining the MCTS fleet meet all federal emission standards, according to a press release from MCTS. They are equipped with a filter designed to remove particulate matter or soot from diesel emissions.