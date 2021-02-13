Expand / Collapse search

MCSO responds to 47 weather-related incidents Saturday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to 47 winter weather-related traffic incidents on Saturday, Feb. 13.

According to the sheriff's office, that included 20 property damage crashes and eight crashes with injuries.

Deputies also responded to 19 disabled vehicles.

The sheriff's office reminds drivers to adjust to weather and road conditions accordingly.

