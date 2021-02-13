MCSO responds to 47 weather-related incidents Saturday

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to 47 winter weather-related traffic incidents on Saturday, Feb. 13.

According to the sheriff's office, that included 20 property damage crashes and eight crashes with injuries.

Deputies also responded to 19 disabled vehicles.

The sheriff's office reminds drivers to adjust to weather and road conditions accordingly.

