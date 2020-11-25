MCSO: Lanes closed on NB I-41 due to jack-knifed semi-tanker
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has reported lane closures on northbound I-41 near Florist Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25.
Authorities said a jack-knifed semi-tanker and semi-tractor were involved in an accident that prompted the closure around 3:30 p.m.
Monitor traffic incidents at fox6now.com/traffic
The sheriff's office recommends travelers choose an alternate route and reduce speeds. No injuries or other hazards have been reported.
