MCSO: Driver hurt after rollover crash on NB I-43 at North Avenue

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Crash at I-43 and North Avenue, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - One person was hurt after a rollover crash on northbound I-43 at North Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 24, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials said.

The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle and a second car were traveling westbound on W. Meinecke Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway jumping the curb, traveling through fencing, crossing the North Avenue on-ramp, down the embankment, and flipping onto its side and rolling over onto its roof.  

Crash at I-43 and North Avenue, Milwaukee

Officials said the vehicle crossed all lanes of traffic before crashing into the median wall.

Crash at I-43 and North Avenue, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, extricated the driver, and took him to a hospital for evaluation.

