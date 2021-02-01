Expand / Collapse search

MCSO deputies respond to 184 traffic-related calls during winter storm

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - As winter weather made its way across southeastern Wisconsin over the weekend, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to more than 184 vehicle-related incidents.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the weather-related service calls between 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 and 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31

The type of calls the deputies responded to are:

  • Property Damage Crashes: 29
  • Crashes with Injuries: 3
  • Disabled Vehicles: 146
  • Abandoned Towed Vehicles: 3
  • Debris Hazards on the Highway: 3
