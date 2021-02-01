MCSO deputies respond to 184 traffic-related calls during winter storm

As winter weather made its way across southeastern Wisconsin over the weekend, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to more than 184 vehicle-related incidents.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the weather-related service calls between 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 and 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31

The type of calls the deputies responded to are: