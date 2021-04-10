Expand / Collapse search

MCSO: Child taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash

Single-vehicle crash on northbound I-43 near Wright Street

MILWAUKEE - A child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon, April 10 on northbound I-43 near Wright Street.

