MCSO: Child taken to hospital with minor injuries after crash

article
Single-vehicle crash on northbound I-43 near Wright Street
MILWAUKEE - A child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon, April 10 on northbound I-43 near Wright Street.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Video shows suspect hit sidewalk during Milwaukee police pursuit
Cellphone video captured a car driving on a sidewalk during a Milwaukee police pursuit on Thursday, April 8. Police said the car was stolen, and the driver is nowhere to be found. One woman who lives in the area said seeing that video makes her feel unsafe.
Police say a vehicle is suspected to have been involved in two Thursday pursuits, but it's what was inside the vehicle that made the chase more disturbing.