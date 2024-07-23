Expand / Collapse search

McDermott Cues in Menomonee Falls; handcrafted billiard cues

By
Updated  July 23, 2024 10:01am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

McDermott Cues in Menomonee Falls

Brian Kramp is at McDermott Cues where they lead the billiard industry in performance, quality, and service.

For nearly 50 years, a Menomonee Falls has been a leader in making handcrafted billiard cues that combine groundbreaking tech with quality materials and exquisite artistry. Brian Kramp is at McDermott Cues where they lead the billiard industry in performance, quality, and service.

Creating cues for amateurs and pros

Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls seeing what materials are used when making a pool cue.

Craftsmanship is a fine art

Brian Kramp is seeing how the finest wood-makers, cue designers and engineers in the world make billiards cues the pros use.

Designing and manufacturing

Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls at McDermott Cues seeing how they create their award-winning pool cues.

Groundbreaking tech with quality materials

Finishing touches on a cue

Brian Kramp is with a technician putting the finishing touches on a cue that will be used in competition.