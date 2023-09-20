Mayor Johnson announces reelection bid; 'I am grateful'

article

Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Wednesday, Sept. 20 his intention to run for reelection in 2024.

"I am grateful every day to the voters of the City of Milwaukee for giving me the honor of doing this important work," said Mayor Johnson. "If it feels like I just ran for Mayor, that’s because I did last year. Now it’s time to do this all again, and thankfully this time for a full four-year term."

The reelection announcement comes a day after Mayor Johnson unveiled his 2024 Milwaukee city budget proposal.

"When the voters elected me in April 2022, I promised that Milwaukee would be stronger in just two years," Mayor Johnson continued. "Today, as I announce for re-election I can confidently say: We Delivered."

Looking forward to the upcoming election, Mayor Johnson said "This upcoming race won’t just be about securing another term, it will be about securing our city's future for all Milwaukeeans. We must continue to fight the crisis of gun violence and unsafe streets. We must restore and invest in our neighborhoods, our housing, and our infrastructure. We must create more family supporting jobs, more union and trades jobs, and we must grow our city. This is the work I promised to do as mayor, and this is the work that must continue in order to renew our city’s bright future."

The 2024 Mayoral Election will be on the spring ballot with a Spring Primary on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and the Spring General Election on Tuesday, April 2.