Mayfield, Kentucky tornado: Wisconsin residents can help, here's how

Tornadoes tore through six states, leaving a trail of damage and dozens dead late Friday, Dec. 10.

Kentucky was one of the hardest-hit states after a tornado touched down there for more than 200 miles. And in the tiny town of Mayfield, nearly everything in its path was leveled.

There are already a number of different ways to help the people impacted by the devastation. With any tragedy, legitimate ways to donate will quickly be shared online; likewise, scammers will try to take advantage of people's generosity.

The images of what's left behind from the storms are hard to take in, leading many to ask: How can we help? Kentucky's governor set up an answer.

"We have now been able to set up a single fund connected with the state, that people in Kentucky or outside of it can give to that is solely dedicated to helping the on-the-ground efforts going on right now, and the relief efforts these families are going to need to rebuild," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Tornado destruction in Mayfield, Kentucky

Organizations like the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross have also started a response effort. Anyone can make donations as volunteers across the country wait for calls.

"We’ll begin to get phone calls asking if we’re available to deploy, and that’ll then start the process of flying in there and setting up shop and setting up shelters," said Dave Schoeneck with the American Red Cross.

Search "Kentucky" on GoFundMe.com, and a number of fundraisers will pop up. The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin said to be careful: It can be hard to vet who started the fundraiser and know how exactly the money will be used.

Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball player Chris Vogt tweeted that he started a GoFundMe for his hometown.

Money is not the only way to help. The American Red Cross urges people in unaffected areas to give blood to help replenish supplies.