Mayfair Mall K9 bite; trainer shares experience

The Brief A security K-9 bit a woman during an altercation at Mayfair Mall last month. Police said security was called for a fight that led to security intervention. She hired an attorney who said she is dealing with complications and potential nerve damage as a result of the bite.



After a K-9 bit a woman at Mayfair Mall, video of the bite had people asking a lot of questions.

In 2024, Wauwatosa crime reports show there were 151 calls for service to Mayfair Mall for disorderly conduct. Police say this most recent situation also stemmed from a fight.

The backstory:

On March 28, a security K-9 bit 19-year-old Amirah Walls during an altercation at the mall. Police say there was a fight and mall security intervened.

Cellphone video shows the dog clamped onto Walls' leg for at least a minute. She hired an attorney, B'Ivory LaMarr, who said Walls is dealing with complications and potential nerve damage as a result of the K-9 bite.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In 2020, K-9s were implemented into Mayfair Mall after a shooting left eight people hurt. John Pearce was one of the people who helped train the dogs at the time.

Related article

Pearce is now the co-director of the K-9 Guild. He watched the video and says chaotic situations like that could rattle a dog.

While every company has its own training, Pearce said it looks like the dog was under the control of the handler. Pearce says in his experience, K-9s have detected hundreds of firearms inside malls across the U.S.

What they're saying:

"The situation was very chaotic. There’s always that liability involved in any dog program you have," Pearce said. "Having people behave like that and honestly feel like we shouldn’t fault the dog so much. The dog is there for our protection and people should be acting cordial."

"Primarily, it is taught to choke the dog to get the dog to release – to inadvertently open his mouth," he said. "For what these dogs do, they are well worth that risk."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

FOX6 reached out to the security vendor, Andy Frain Services, if any disciplinary actions against the handler or K-9 were taken, but did not hear back.

What's next:

LaMarr said they will likely hold a press conference this week.