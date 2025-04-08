Mayfair Mall K-9 bite; lawsuit filed, woman suing mall, security provider

The Brief A lawsuit was filed on Monday by a woman who was bit by a security K-9 last month at Mayfair Mall. She is suing Mayfair Mall and its private security provider. The legal team says they are seeking accountability and justice from the parties alleged to be responsible for the incident.



A press conference will be held on Tuesday, April 8 to announce the filing of a civil lawsuit on behalf of Amirah Walls, the woman bit by a security K-9 at Mayfair Mall. She is suing Mayfair Mall and its private security provider.

The legal team says they are seeking accountability and justice from the parties alleged to be responsible for the incident. The lawsuit alleges the K-9 handler wasn't properly trained or supervised.

Altercation at Mayfair Mall

The backstory:

On March 28, a security K-9 bit 19-year-old Amirah Walls during an altercation at the mall. Police say there was a fight and mall security intervened.

Cellphone video shows the dog clamped onto Walls' leg for at least a minute. She hired an attorney, B'Ivory LaMarr, who said Walls is dealing with complications and potential nerve damage as a result of the K-9 bite.

In 2020, K-9s were implemented into Mayfair Mall after a shooting left eight people hurt.

Attorney involved

What they're saying:

Amirah Walls, 19, said a Friday night at the mall quickly turned into her nightmare. Video showed the K-9 latched onto her leg for at least one minute.

"There was an alteration that resulted from other young ladies in which my client tried to protect not only herself but her friend," said Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr, Walls' attorney.

LaMarr said Walls is dealing with complications and potential nerve damage as a result of the K-9 bite.

"She has lacerations. She also has tingling and numbness that she's feeling at this point," said LaMarr. "She has involuntarily shaking of the leg that is going on at this point as well."

Mayfair Mall incidents

Dig deeper:

Wauwatosa crime reports show, in 2024, there were 151 calls for service to Mayfair Mall for disorderly conduct. Through February of this year, there have been 29.

In a statement, the Wauwatosa Police Department said:

"This incident is a civil matter, not a criminal one. Our involvement is limited to filing the initial report and forwarding the report to the Health Department, in accordance with standard protocol for all animal bite incidents. This incident did not involve Wauwatosa Police officers or our Police K9s."