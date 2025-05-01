May Day 2025 in Milwaukee; march for immigrant, workers' rights

The Brief International Workers' Day is on May 1. Milwaukee was one of many cities taking part in "May Day" rallies across the country on Thursday, May 1. It’s a call to action as many are protesting President Donald Trump’s policies, including immigration and workers’ rights.



What we know:

Hundreds of people in Milwaukee took part as they rallied for International Workers’ Day. It’s a call to action as many are protesting President Donald Trump’s policies, including immigration and workers’ rights.

Local perspective:

17-year-old Alondra Arce and her mother said one issue in particular brought them out on Thursday.

"They're all here for different causes, of different reasons supporting family members, friends, workers, teachers, students," Arce said. "I came from a family of immigrants so it's like within me in my roots to come and support the cause and everything [...] we're also supporting each other so I think it's just within us to come and help support the boss."

Activists cited the recent arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan.

"We're seeing an assault on those rights with the arrest recently of Judge Dugan, and how it's impacted immigrant workers, as well who have been stripped of their you know, visa and pay attention or have actually been deported to other countries with baseless charges and absence of due process and that's being tested at this moment," Voces de la Frontera Executive Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz said.

The other side:

While people out at the march were largely united in their protest of Trump’s policies, other Latinos who voted for the president offered a different perspective.

Pastor Mariano Garcia campaigned for Trump and criticized Dugan.

"We have to have law and order. I mean, you can't have anything without that," Garcia said. "We are a country of laws as well. You know this judge, she broke the law herself. You know she broke the law herself. You know what she did and so you have to restore confidence in the law."

The Republican Party of Wisconsin provided the following statement:

"These protests are advocating for far-left ideas like sanctuary states and cities. Wisconsinites made it clear in November that they want illegal immigration to end and for the rule of law to be restored."