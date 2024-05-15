Sade Robinson: Maxwell Anderson's home sold amid investigation

The home of a man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson has been sold, but the new owner had no idea the property involved such a high-profile case.

The two-story duplex on South 39th Street in Milwaukee has become a memorial for Robinson. Over the weekend, family and friends held memorial services for her.

"Justice will be served for my daughter," Sheena Scarbrough said. "Justice for Sade. Justice for Sade."

But the day before, on the day Robinson would have turned 20, the man charged with killing and dismembering her sold his home. It's one of the places investigators believe Robinson was after she was last seen alive with Maxwell Anderson, 33. She went missing in early April and parts of her body have been found around Milwaukee County.

State and county records show Anderson's father sold the home to two LLCs on Friday, May 10.

Agent Nanette Behrens said she worked for the buyers in the private sale, and there isn’t a connection between the parties. Behrens told FOX6 News they had no idea the property was linked to the case until closing on Friday, when the pink memorial was seen outside.

The sellers said authorities had recently come back to the property and opened the basement floor to get access to a drain pipe.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said any home sale wouldn't impact the criminal investigation.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty and is due in court Thursday, May 16 for a scheduling hearing.

He remains in custody on a $5 million bond.