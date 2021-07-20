MATC offers extended hours for admissions, registration, advising

article

Milwaukee Area Technical College will hold extended admissions, registration and advising hours on four days at all campuses to help future, new and current students who choose to visit campuses for assistance in applying and enrolling for fall courses.

This fall, the college is offering 60% of classes with an in-person component.

Extended hours will be offered:

Wednesday, July 28, 4-8 p.m.

Thursday, August 5, 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, August 14, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Students who want to apply to MATC should bring their high school transcripts, and if they want to transfer credits from another college, those transcripts as well.

All campuses are open and include Downtown Milwaukee Campus, 700 W. State St.; Mequon Campus, 5555 W. Highland Rd.; Oak Creek Campus, 6555 S. Howell Ave.; and West Allis Campus, 1200 S. 71st. St.

For more information, call 414-297-6282 and press ‘1’ for admissions, registration or financial aid.