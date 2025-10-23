MATC Downtown Campus put on lockdown, masked people entered school

article

The Milwaukee Area Technical College's Downtown Campus was put on lockdown on Thursday, Oct. 23.

MATC says the all-clear was given just before 3 p.m.

MPD Update

What we know:

Milwaukee police say officers responded to a suspicious persons call at the campus at about 1:47 p.m.

Police say people wearing masks entered the school, causing the lockdown.

The school was cleared, it was determined the suspects left without further incident, and there is no known threat at this time.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those involved.

Anyone with any information should contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7212 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.