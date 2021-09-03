MATC hosting COVID vaccine clinic downtown Sept. 7

article

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) will a host free, public COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The clinic will be held at the downtown Milwaukee campus in room M605 of the Main Building near 6th and State. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

Free vouchers for the parking structure at 8th and State will be available. Snacks and wellness kits will be offered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Walk-ins are welcome, but patients may preregister online.

The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to anyone 12 years of age and up with parental approval for minors. Vaccines are free, but MATC asks patients to bring their insurance card.

"MATC wants to encourage members of the community, students and staff to get the vaccine to keep everyone safe and healthy," said Dr. Josie Veal, MATC’s public health officer. "This is especially important as the more contagious Delta variant has caused a surge in Wisconsin."