Milwaukee mass timber building groundbreaking, will be tallest in US

There was a groundbreaking ceremony for "The Edison" building in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, June 16. Once complete, it will be the tallest mass timber building in the U.S. It is set to open in 2027.



It's a historical moment for the City of Milwaukee.

On Monday, June 16, the groundbreaking for "The Edison" took place downtown near Edison and State. It will be the tallest mass timber building in the United States.

What we know:

The building was developed by Neutral and is one of a few different projects it is developing in Milwaukee and Madison, all of which prioritize sustainability and resident well-being.

Rendering of The Edison in Milwaukee. (Courtesy: Neutral)

The Edison will have 31 stories and 353 units. It will also include a full-floor membership club and fitness center, health clinic, spa, pool, bathhouse and sauna, as well as a café and organic grocery store.

The Edison is set to open in 2027.

The materials used to build it are estimated to reduce the embodied carbon footprint by 54% accounting for biogenic carbon, as well as reduce the operational carbon footprint and energy consumption by 45% compared to conventional buildings of the same typology and use, per Neutral.

What they're saying:

"This project is going to bring hundreds and hundreds of new units online and 378 new housing units right in the heart of the city," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Now this matters for a couple of reasons. First, it means more housing...second, it helps this neighborhood to grow, it helps Juneau town to grow and to thrive, because more residents means more activity."

Why you should care:

The goal is to have a new standard of stainable construction and wellness-centered living, aiming to reduce energy consumption and operational carbon footprint by 45% compared to traditional buildings.