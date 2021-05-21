Martice Fuller: Life sentence in Kaylie Juga homicide

The teenager convicted of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, and trying to kill her mother in their Kenosha home in May 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Martice Fullr, who is now 17, was found guilty by a jury in March of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and burglary. He is set to appear before a Kenosha County Judge Friday, May 21 for sentencing in the case. He faces a minimum of mandatory life in prison on the intentional homicide charge, and additional time on the attempted homicide and burglary charges.

Martice Fuller sentencing in Kenosha County court

Prosecutors said Fuller blamed his ex-girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, for his expulsion from school and removal from the football team. They said Fuller – 15 years old at the time – plotted to get a gun, ammunition from a friend, and had a relative dispose of a gun the state crime lab said matched the one used in the shooting.

Juga and her mother, Stephanie, were upstairs in their home the afternoon of May 9, 2019, shortly after returning home from school. The family was preparing to go on a camping trip when Fuller snuck in through the open garage. Prosecutors had pointed to Fuller’s intimate knowledge of the home, Kaylie’s daily schedule, and had that he cased the home prior to the shooting.

Martice Fuller sentencing in Kenosha County court

"I heard a shot," the elder Juga said on the witness stand during the trial, who identified Fuller as the shooter. "I stopped in my doorway and I looked at him and said, ‘Oh my God, Martice.’ I said, ‘Please, you don’t have to do this. He looked at me and said, ‘Yes, I do.’"

Stephanie Juga was shot and wounded, as she tried to hide. She said she came out, unsure if Fuller left the home, only to find Kaylie in her bedroom.

"I saw her laying on the ground, lifeless," she said. "Her lips were blue and she wasn’t moving."

Kaylie Juga

Juga was shot five times and died at the scene. Witnesses for prosecutors painted Fuller as obsessed with Juga, hurting her in school, and harassing her at work and at home, including days before the shooting.

Following the shooting, a cousin brought Fuller to a relative's house in Racine, where he was arrested the following day. During the trial, Fuller’s cousin testified he brought Fuller to the home and disposed of a gun for Fuller, despite admitting to initially lying to police.

During closing arguments, Fuller’s attorney said the jury should be skeptical of the state's case, of the evidence presented, and witnesses who testified -- including Fuller’s own relatives who testified that the teen confessed to the crime. While Fuller "was not high on anyone’s list in that house," Carl Johnson questioned Stephanie Juga’s identification of Fuller as the shooter.

"When you think of where she was at that point, in those moments, there’s every reason to believe that she’s mistaken," said Carl Johnson.

"The identification of Martice Fuller by Stephanie Juga is without doubt, accurate," countered Kenosha Count Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele.

Jurors went into deliberation on March 19 and returned a guilty verdict on all counts in a little more than three hours. After the verdict was brought down, Fuller showed the first signs of emotion during the six-day trial, crying -- at times, resting his head on the table in front of him.

The trial was initially scheduled for February 2020, but delayed after Fuller was accused of jury tampering. At the time, prosecutors said Fuller was caught on jail phone calls trying to ask others to contact three jurors, and was charged in April in that case. He plead guilty to one count of communicating with jurors and sentenced Thursday, May 21.