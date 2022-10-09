Marquette dining hall worker feeds students for 40 years

For four decades, Lee Allen has fed and fueled the masses. Now, the beloved dining hall worker at Marquette University is being honored for her years of service.

"These are some big ole fish," said Lee Allen.

Soul food is served in various ways, and Allen is behind it.

"They can get catfish, barbecue chicken, fried Okra, seafood gumbo," said Allen.

She is confident in her food.

"I know they’re going to love it. I wouldn’t put it out if it wasn’t good," said Allen.

She prides herself on every plate she serves.

"Especially when you can use whatever you want, whenever you get ready and you don’t have to pay for it," said Allen.

Allen has been fueling university students and staff for 40 years and has recently received a plaque for her decades of service.

"And I’m blessed to be able to hang in there. I’m blessed," said Allen.

Allen connects and helps feed thousands of students each week.

"I call these kids my kids. If you need something, let me know. If you’re away from home, I got you," said Allen.

FOX6 asked Allen what it is like to connect with students every day.

"I love it. I do it all the time, from 7 o’clock to 2 o’clock," said Allen.

Opening minds and taste buds to different cultures is what Allen does best.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They didn’t have a clue what grit was until I put it on the menu. Now, I cook it every day with cheese," said Allen.

Allen will continue to dish out delights for years to come.

"Until God says otherwise. I have my health. I have my strength. I like what I do," Allen said. "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, Aaron. That’s the way I look at it."

Allen will continue changing lives, one meal at a time.