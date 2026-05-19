The Brief Two Marquette University student-athletes were killed in a crash last year. A lacrosse teammate, who was the driver of the car they were in, is now charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The other driver charged in the case is scheduled to go to trial in June.



Two Marquette University student-athletes were killed in a crash last September. Now, eight months later, one of their former lacrosse teammates is charged in connection to their deaths.

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 21-year-old Peter McColgan with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

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McColgan recently graduated from the university. Court records show he's scheduled to make his initial court appearance in July.

The other driver involved in the crash, Amandria Brunner, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. She's scheduled to go to trial in June.

Crash scene near 27th and St. Paul

Fatal crash

The backstory:

The crash happened on Sept. 5, 2025. Milwaukee police responded to the scene near 27th and St. Paul, where a white Ford and silver Jeep were involved.

Court filings said McColgan was driving the Jeep with five passengers inside, four of whom were in the backseat. That included McColgan's lacrosse teammates, 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder. The two men died at the scene, while others were injured.

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Prosecutors said it appears McColgan sped up to try to beat a yellow light, going more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit, when Brunner's vehicle turned in front of him at the intersection.

A computer from Brunner's vehicle showed it was stopped for at least three seconds before it drove into the intersection with the accelerator depressed 96%, doing 11 mph, and did not hit the brakes, court filings said. Data from McColgan's Jeep showed the driver "depressed the accelerator 100%" at the start of the crash and was going 53 mph.