The Brief The trial of Amandria Brunner, charged in connection with a crash that killed two Marquette University student-athletes, will continue on Thursday. A Milwaukee County jury is set to continue deliberations. The crash killed Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder, who were teammates on Marquette's lacrosse team, in September 2025.



A Milwaukee County jury will continue deliberating the case of Amandria Brunner, one of two drivers charged in connection to a crash that killed two Marquette University student-athletes last year, on Thursday.

Jury deliberates

What's next:

Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. The jury, which received the case at around 3 p.m., will resume its deliberations at that time.

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Homicide cases

In court:

Brunner is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. A criminal complaint states Brunner was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in 2003.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office later charged Peter McColgan, a former lacrosse teammate of the victims who they said was driving the car the student-athletes were in, with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder

Fatal crash

The backstory:

The crash happened on Sept. 5, 2025. Milwaukee police responded to the scene near 27th and St. Paul, where a white Ford and silver Jeep were involved.

Court filings said McColgan was driving the Jeep with five passengers inside, four of whom were in the backseat. That included McColgan's lacrosse teammates, 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder. The two men died at the scene, while others were injured.

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Prosecutors said it appears McColgan sped up to try to beat a yellow light, going more than 20 mph over the posted speed limit, when Brunner's vehicle turned in front of him at the intersection.

A computer from Brunner's vehicle showed it was stopped for at least three seconds before it drove into the intersection with the accelerator depressed 96%, doing 11 mph, and did not hit the brakes, court filings said. Data from McColgan's Jeep showed the driver "depressed the accelerator 100%" at the start of the crash and was going 53 mph.