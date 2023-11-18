Marquette adaptive toy build benefits kids with differing abilities

article

Students from Marquette University and area high schools helped build adaptive toys Saturday, Nov. 18 for Penfield Children's Center.

For some children with varying abilities, interacting with toys can be more challenging, organizers said. The adaptations included electrical modifications and switch installation on six different types of traditional toys.

"The cool thing about these toys is they can be used in a variety of therapy," said Vladimir Bjelic, a speech language pathologist. "We have occupational, physical, speech language, special education using these toys and targeting different areas of development."

Adaptive toy build at Marquette University for Penfield Children's Center

Penfield Children's Center serves children who have development delays or disabilities – and provides education, health and family services for children and their families. The modifications made during the toy build help the children who use them learn, play, and communicate independently.

The two-day toy build was held at Marquette's Alumni Memorial Union. It was part of "Inclusive Play: Toys for All" – a collaboration among Penfield Children’s Center, Kohl’s Building Blocks and Marquette University’s Opus College of Engineering.