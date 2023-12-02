Marquette student injured in residence hall firework accident

article

A student was injured in a firework accident at Marquette University's Wells Tower on the night of Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

According to Marquette University Police, officers responded to a commercial firework set off by students in a room inside the Wells Tower residence hall, which damaged a window.

Two students were found at the scene, one of whom was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other student was taken into custody.

MUPD is investigating, and says there is no threat to the campus. More resources for students are available on Marquette University's website.