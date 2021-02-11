Marquette receives $1M gift to preserve historic campus chapel

article

Marquette University has received a $1 million gift to preserve the historic St. Joan of Arc Chapel, university President Michael Lovell announced Thursday, Feb.11.

The gift from the Slaggie Family Foundation establishes an endowment dedicated to preserving the chapel’s distinctive medieval architecture -- including the lintels, ceiling, flooring and roof.

In Spring 2020, university leaders conducted a structure report aimed at conserving the chapel, which is more than 600 years old. The historic study, led by Vice President for Planning and Facilities Management Lora Strigens and her team, also calls for improved accessibility for students and visitors through accommodating paths, surfaces and steps on the chapel grounds, which lead through the adjacent Marian Grotto.

Originally built in France, it was reconstructed on the Marquette campus more than 50 years ago. It was first dedicated in 1966, the chapel’s original donors were Marc and Lillian Rojtman, who gifted the chapel itself.

University Advancement is continuing to raise the remaining capital funding for the $3 million restoration project.

