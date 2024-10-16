Marquette poll: Presidential race tight, enthusiasm for voting high

The Brief A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds that the race for president is extremely tight. When asked who they think is likely to win in November, 53% say Harris will definitely or probably win, while 47% say Trump will definitely or probably win. The survey was conducted Oct. 1-10, 2024, interviewing 886 registered voters nationwide.



With less than three weeks from the presidential election, a new Marquette Law School Poll national survey gives us insight on voting trends. The poll shows the presidential race is extremely tight.

The poll found Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is the choice of 48% and Republican former President Donald Trump is the choice of 47% among likely voters, with 4% saying they would vote for someone else and 1% who would not vote for president.

When asked who they think is likely to win in November, the poll showed 53% say Harris will definitely or probably win, while 47% say Trump will definitely or probably win.

In voting for Congress, 51% of likely voters say they will vote for the Democratic candidate and 49% will vote for the Republican candidate.

The survey was conducted Oct. 1-10, 2024, interviewing 886 registered voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points. For likely voters, the sample size is 699, with a margin of error of +/-4.7 percentage points.

The full questionnaire, methodology and results can be found on the poll's website.