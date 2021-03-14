Marquette police issue 'BOLO' for man 'threatening, striking women'

Marquette University police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for a man who has been "threatening and striking women."

Police said this has been taking place near campus.

University police said they're working with Milwaukee County Behavioral Health officials and prosecutors "to hold the individual for long-term supervision and treatment."

He's described as 6'1" tall, weighing 229 pounds with a muscular build.

If you see him on campus, you're asked to contact Marquette University police immediately at 414-288-6800.

In the meantime, police said extra officers "to protect the campus community and respond immediately to reports of this individual in the area."

