Kids screen time, social media; Marquette lecture discusses impact

The Brief A lecture explained the impact of screen time, social media and more on kids. Two visiting professors at Marquette shared four years' worth of research and data. It comes amid reports that Google may release a version of its A.I. chatbot for kids.



A lecture at Marquette University on Friday explained the real-world impacts of screen time, social media, privacy settings and more on kids.

Visiting professors Kristen Walker and Richard Netemeyer shared the results of four years' worth of research on social media data. The duo looked not just at usage for adults – but also kids.

"These days, I can’t imagine how parents do it," Walker said.

"Parents who know a lot and are supportive – that effect is even heightened. Kids stay away from all these bad things," said Netemeyer.

They found the more concerned parents are with privacy settings online – and how their personal data is used – the more likely it is that their children will be, too. Just like kids mimic their parents’ habits in other ways, those same principles carry over into the digital realm.

"They can start by asking and talking about privacy issues and security issues with their kids – that should start pretty young," said Walker.

Screen time is always an ongoing issue for parents. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids 2 to 5 years old should have no more than one hour per day. For 5-year-olds to pre-teens, that number is no more than two hours per day.

"I think moderating and restricting is important," Walker said.

Marquette lecture on online safety for kids, parents

Researchers urge parents to use parental controls on smartphones – and especially social media. It will not only help prevent you from potential identity theft, scams or online predators. It will help kids, too.

"Unfortunately, very few parents are actually doing that right now," said Netemeyer.

All this comes amid reports that Google plans to release a version of its artificial intelligence chatbot specially designed for kids.