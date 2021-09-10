Marquette nursing clinical 'escape room' labs

Marquette’s College of Nursing takes pride in its simulation labs where students get almost real-life training on hospital patients.

So instead of making the students already wish they could escape their studies, the staff at the Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Center for Clinical Simulation created an escape room instead.

Marquette University College of Nursing escape room

"We thought it would be a really fun way to bring the students back. These students have been off for a little bit or haven’t been in a clinical environment so we just wanted a nice way to bring them back to campus and take the pressure off," said Annie Costello, Clinical Simulation Director.

The students get a set of clues as they go through analyzing the patient—using teamwork as well as knowledge they would actually use in their clinical rotations in a real hospital.

"When they go into the hospital or other clinical settings, we don’t always know what’s going to happen. So we try to show them situations they may never see or train them on situations they’ll see all the time so they’ll be that much better when they go into clinical," she said.

Marquette University College of Nursing escape room

Most groups finish in about 20 to 30 minutes—this group finished in 14.

"I think working as a team was great because it allowed everyone to step up and do something to make sure we got things done," said nursing student Taylor Stuettgen. "It was a little break to start the semester with because clinicals are generally stressful so its good to get back into the groove of things with a fun game."

All say the activity got them excited for the new year.

