Marquette Law poll: Dems edge GOP in Wisconsin governor, senate races

The results of the newest Marquette University Law School poll were revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 – and they show Democrats hold a slight edge in the races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate following the August primary.

The poll shows 45% of registered Wisconsin voters support Democrat Tony Evers for governor, 43% support Republican Tim Michels, 7% support independent Joan Beglinger, and 5% did not give a choice.

In the race for U.S. Senate, the new Marquette University Law School poll shows 51% of registered Wisconsin voters support Democrat Mandela Barnes and 44% support Republican Ron Johnson. In the June poll, it was Barnes 46% and Johnson 44%.

The Marquette Law poll showed 83% of Republicans, 82% of Democrats, and 66% of independents say they are "absolutely certain" to vote in the November general election.

The new Marquette University Law School poll was conducted from Aug. 10 to Aug 15 – and involved the interviewing of 811 registered Wisconsin voters. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 4.2 percentage points. The complete results can be viewed at law.marquette.edu/poll.

Reaction

Kayla Anderson, Tony Evers Senior Press Secretary



"Wisconsinites trust Governor Tony Evers to do the right thing for our kids, our economy, and working families, and this latest Marquette poll shows what we’ve known all along — this will be one of the most competitive races in the country and we aren’t taking anything for granted. While Tim Michels continues to embrace the most radical, out of touch agenda for our state, Wisconsinites recognize that Governor Evers cares about people like them. Governor Evers has spent the last four years bringing people together to get things done and delivering for working families — and he is ready for what’s ahead."

Patrick McNulty, Tim Michels Campaign Manager

"Tony Evers is in trouble. Tim Michels was at zero percent in the polls in April and has been underestimated ever since. But we're building the campaign that grows every day. You need to look no further than the tens of millions in out-of-state special interest money flooding in to prop up Tony Evers to know everyone realizes Wisconsin is on the wrong track."