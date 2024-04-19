Marquette Interchange death, lanes reopen after investigation

A Marquette Interchange death investigation shut down multiple lanes of traffic on Friday night, April 19.

The sheriff's office said a deputy was called out for a disabled vehicle and found the driver unresponsive. That deputy administered NARCAN and began lifesaving measures until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office told FOX6 News they have since been called to the scene.

Traffic backups on I-43 southbound near North Avenue due to Marquette Interchange death

The investigation closed traffic from I-43 southbound onto I-94 westbound. Traffic reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.