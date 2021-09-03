Expand / Collapse search

Marquette COVID vaccinations: 92% of students provide proof

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Marquette University article

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University on Thursday, Sept. 2 announced that at least 80% of faculty and staff – along with more than 90% of students – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of the end of August.

The university said 84% of faculty and staff have voluntarily provided proof of vaccination. The university will require regular COVID-19 testing for those who are not vaccinated or have not provided proof of vaccination.

Additionally, 92% of students enrolled for the fall semester have provided proof of vaccination.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Students who received an exemption from the student vaccine requirement and faculty and staff who chose not to voluntarily upload proof of vaccination will be required to:

  • Participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing every other week
  • Complete the daily COVID Cheq screening process
  • Quarantine for 14 days if they come into close contact with someone infected with COVID-19
  • Follow all other university-wide protocols related to COVID-19 mitigation

Vaccine rates will be updated weekly on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Summerfest COVID admission rules 'smooth,' didn't apply to all

Summerfest attendees will be asked at the gates to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 to enter, but FOX6 News found out firsthand that that did not apply to everyone.

UW-Madison: 9 out of 10 people on campus fully vaccinated
slideshow

UW-Madison: 9 out of 10 people on campus fully vaccinated

Nine out of 10 people on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, including faculty, staff and students, are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the university reported Thursday.

Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations
slideshow

Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations

Wisconsin's $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.