Marquette COVID vaccinations: 92% of students provide proof

article

Marquette University on Thursday, Sept. 2 announced that at least 80% of faculty and staff – along with more than 90% of students – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of the end of August.

The university said 84% of faculty and staff have voluntarily provided proof of vaccination. The university will require regular COVID-19 testing for those who are not vaccinated or have not provided proof of vaccination.

Additionally, 92% of students enrolled for the fall semester have provided proof of vaccination.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Students who received an exemption from the student vaccine requirement and faculty and staff who chose not to voluntarily upload proof of vaccination will be required to:

Participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing every other week

Complete the daily COVID Cheq screening process

Quarantine for 14 days if they come into close contact with someone infected with COVID-19

Follow all other university-wide protocols related to COVID-19 mitigation

Vaccine rates will be updated weekly on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.