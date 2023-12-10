Marquette basketball players, kids shop together at Bayshore

The Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team continued an annual tradition Sunday, going holiday shopping with local elementary school students.

Dubbed "Shopping With The Golden Eagles," this year's event partnered students from St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School with the players.

The Marquette athletics department partnered with the school to give 60 students $200 gift cards. The group went shopping at the Bayshore Kohl's together.

"The best part is connecting one of our players or another student-athlete from Marquette with a young kid from St. Catherine and seeing them work together to go shopping," said Shaka Smart, head men's basketball coach.

Smart also said the event is one of the highlights for the players each season.