Bucks legend Marques Johnson honored, discusses sobriety journey

The Brief Serenity Inns recently honored Bucks legend Marques Johnson. The organization helps men struggling with substance use disorder. Johnson discussed his own sobriety journey on the Wisconsin Live Desk.



Milwaukee Bucks legend Marques Johnson was recently honored for his support of a local organization that has helped hundreds of men with substance abuse issues.

What they're saying:

Serenity Inns unveiled the Marques Johnson Wellness Room, an exercise space for men who are in recovery at the facility. The former NBA All-Star has been open about his substance abuse and sobriety journey. He has now been sober for more than two decades.

"Back in 1982 with the Bucks, Don Nelson and the team had heard that I was involved in drugs in Milwaukee, and so I did go through a program in '82, got back out, relapsed, and it was, you know, in and out of use and non-use for a number of years," he said.

"Twenty-three years ago, as we say, I got sick and tired of being sick and tired. And I was one of those functional people that was addicted to drugs and alcohol, where I was able to do a lot of good, positive things in television and basketball, the post-career, during my career. But it just got to a point, man, where I knew that my luck was going to run out at some point, and I just needed to change the course of my life. And that happened for me in 2002, and it was the best decision that I'd ever made."

By the numbers:

The Bucks selected Johnson in the first round of the 1977 NBA Draft. He played seven of his 11 seasons in Milwaukee, making the playoffs six times. He's among the franchise leaders in regular-season points (8th), steals (8th), rebounds (4th), blocks (10th) and field goal percentage (5th).