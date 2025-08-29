Marinette police shooting, suspect dead; Wisconsin DOJ investigates

article

The Brief Marinette police shot and killed a suspect after a police chase and crash on Friday. The chase was related to a Dane County death investigation. The Marinette police officers were placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.



A Dane County death investigation led to a Marinette police chase and shooting on Friday morning, Aug. 29. The suspect was killed.

What they're saying:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a Marinette police officer spotted a vehicle related to the death investigation around 9:10 a.m. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

It led to a high-speed chase on I-41 southbound until the suspect crashed near Schact Road. More Marinette police officers, along with Marinette County deputies and Peshtigo police officers, responded to the scene.

The Wisconsin DOJ said the driver got out of the vehicle and approached officers. A Marinette County deputy used a taser, which was ineffective. Two Marinette police officers then shot the suspect, who later died at a hospital.

Investigators found a "sharp-edged weapon" at the scene, per the DOJ. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Marinette police officers were placed on administrative leave, per agency policy. One officer was wearing a body-worn camera during the incident, and both officers’ squad cameras were activated.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center.

What's next:

DCI will turn over reports to the Marinette County District Attorney's Office when the investigation concludes.