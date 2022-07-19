Margie's Garden; all-accessible space for kids in Whitnall Park
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Boerner Botanical Gardens is a well-known family friendly outdoor gem of Whitnall Park in Hales Corners. However, they have never really had an area meant just for children – until now. Brian Kramp is at Margie’s Garden, the all-accessible, interactive children’s garden space that opened this past week.
Idea and concept for Margie’s Garden/Potting shed
Enchanted Cottage Area
Boerner Botanical Gardens has been around since the 1930’s, but during that time there’s never been an area specifically for kids – until now. Margie’s Garden is an accessible space that is wheelchair and stroller friendly, with dozens of visual attractions that will excite kids young and old.
ABC and 123 Garden area
Whimsical area and music area
Pollinator Garden/Secret Garden
