A man's body was pulled from the Milwaukee River Tuesday afternoon, May 31.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the area near Wisconsin and Plankinton.

According to police, the man was in his late 20s to mid-30s.

The cause of death is under investigation, but police said it does not appear suspicious.

