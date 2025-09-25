Manitowoc County operation: 21 arrested in country illegally: officials

article

The Brief A law enforcement operation in Manitowoc County led to the arrest of 21 people who were in the country illegally, officials said. FBI Milwaukee and ICE led the joint operation. Nine of those arrested were targeted for their suspected involvement in the sexual assault and/or trafficking of minor girls.



FBI Milwaukee and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) led a joint operation in Manitowoc County on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Joint operation

What we know:

A post on the FBI Milwaukee Facebook page says the operation was assisted by U.S. Marshals, DEA, CBP, and IRS-CI.

The operation led to the arrest of 21 people in Manitowoc County. Officials said all the subjects were in the country illegally.

FBI, ICE operation in Manitowoc County (Credit: FBI Milwaukee)

Nine of the subjects were targeted for their suspected involvement in the sexual assault and/or trafficking of minor girls, officials said.