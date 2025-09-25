Expand / Collapse search

Manitowoc County operation: 21 arrested in country illegally: officials

By
Published  September 25, 2025 4:11pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

FBI, ICE operation in Manitowoc County (Credit: FBI Milwaukee)

The Brief

    • A law enforcement operation in Manitowoc County led to the arrest of 21 people who were in the country illegally, officials said.
    • FBI Milwaukee and ICE led the joint operation.
    • Nine of those arrested were targeted for their suspected involvement in the sexual assault and/or trafficking of minor girls. 

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - FBI Milwaukee and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) led a joint operation in Manitowoc County on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Joint operation

What we know:

A post on the FBI Milwaukee Facebook page says the operation was assisted by U.S. Marshals, DEA, CBP, and IRS-CI. 

The operation led to the arrest of 21 people in Manitowoc County. Officials said all the subjects were in the country illegally. 

FBI, ICE operation in Manitowoc County (Credit: FBI Milwaukee)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Nine of the subjects were targeted for their suspected involvement in the sexual assault and/or trafficking of minor girls, officials said.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by FBI Milwaukee. 

Crime and Public SafetyWisconsinNews