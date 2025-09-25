Manitowoc County operation: 21 arrested in country illegally: officials
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - FBI Milwaukee and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) led a joint operation in Manitowoc County on Thursday, Sept. 25.
Joint operation
What we know:
A post on the FBI Milwaukee Facebook page says the operation was assisted by U.S. Marshals, DEA, CBP, and IRS-CI.
The operation led to the arrest of 21 people in Manitowoc County. Officials said all the subjects were in the country illegally.
FBI, ICE operation in Manitowoc County (Credit: FBI Milwaukee)
Nine of the subjects were targeted for their suspected involvement in the sexual assault and/or trafficking of minor girls, officials said.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by FBI Milwaukee.