A Green Bay man died in a Manitowoc County crash on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 28.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-43 near the Manitowoc River. It marked at least the third fatal crash on the interstate in Manitowoc County this week.

A preliminary investigation found a pickup truck was headed north on I-43 when it entered the median, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment. The pickup truck came to a rest along the south side of the Manitowoc River.

The driver, a 56-year-old Green Bay man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information regarding to it is asked to call the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at 920-683-4215.