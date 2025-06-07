Manitowoc County chase, crash; wanted Milwaukee man arrested

article

A high-speed chase in Manitowoc County ended with a crash and a wanted Milwaukee man in custody on Friday, June 6.

What they're saying:

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office was called about an erratic driver on I-43 northbound. Deputies found the SUV in question and tried to pull it over near Rockwood Road, but the driver sped away.

The suspect reached speeds as high as 110 mph, according to the sheriff's office, before getting off the interstate at County Highway V. The SUV then crashed into the support poles of a gas station sign near an interstate ramp.

The suspect got out and ran. Deputies set up a perimeter and found the suspect a short time later; he was taken into custody without further incident. He was then taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and booked into the Manitowoc County Jail.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as a 23-year-old Milwaukee man with two active warrants. He did not have a valid driver's license.