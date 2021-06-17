Manhunt in Bayside, residents asked to shelter in place

Bayside residents are being asked to shelter in place amid a manhunt Thursday morning, June 17.

DEA, FBI, US Marshalls, West Allis Police, Mequon police, and numerous other law enforcement agencies are looking for the two offenders who ran into the wooded areas of Bayside near County Line Road and I-43.

The subjects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

"I am shocked. I can't believe that something like this would happen anywhere near this neighborhood," said Stuart Levi, neighbor.

The subjects are described as two Hispanic males, 5’7" tall, one suspect is wearing a white shirt and white hat, the other suspect is wearing dark clothing.

Officials are asking residents to lock their doors, stay inside, andd call 911 to report any suspicious activity.