Man with rifle, knife in Kwik Trip tased, arrested: Kenosha sheriff

Kenosha County deputies were called to the Kwik Trip in Somers on 31st Street for a male subject in the store with a rifle.

The subject was confronted by KSD deputies and a supervisor. The subject who was also armed with a knife in his hand was tased by law enforcement and taken into custody.

No patrons or officers were injured during the incident.

This is an active investigation.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.