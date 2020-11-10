Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 20-year-old man wanted for sexual assault of a child

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help locating a man wanted for the sexual assault of a child.

Police described Dnylan Bates, 20, as a Black man who has been seen wearing a black jacket with "SECURITY" on the back.

He's wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child (first- and second-degree) and one count of battery.

Anyone with information as to Bates' whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

