MPD: 20-year-old man wanted for sexual assault of a child

Milwaukee police need your help locating a man wanted for the sexual assault of a child.

Police described Dnylan Bates, 20, as a Black man who has been seen wearing a black jacket with "SECURITY" on the back.

He's wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child (first- and second-degree) and one count of battery.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information as to Bates' whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.