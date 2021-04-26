Expand / Collapse search

Man taken to hospital by Flight for Life after industrial accident in Saukville

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
SAUKVILLE, Wis. - A 32-year-old man was transported by Flight for Life to the Froedtert Medical Center in Wauwatosa on Monday, April 26 following an industrial accident at Johnson Brass in the Village of Saukville. 

According to Saukville police, officers along with Saukville Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department, and the Port Washington Fire Department were dispatched to Johnson Brass and Machine Foundry around 7:45 a.m. for an industrial accident.

Upon arrival, first responders assisted a 32-year-old man who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Flight for Life responded and transported the victim to Froedtert Medical Center in Wauwatosa.

This incident is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

