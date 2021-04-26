Expand / Collapse search

1st peregrine falcon chick of the season hatching at Oak Creek Power Plant

By FOX6 News Digital Team
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The first peregrine falcon egg of the season has started to hatch at the We Energies Oak Creek Power Plant. Tune into their high-definition cameras 24/7 and watch as the raptors find love, lay eggs and raise their young. 

This year, there are nest box cameras at three We Energies facilities, and they also have a camera at a Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plant:

  • Oak Creek Power Plant
  • Port Washington Generating Station
  • Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee
  • Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

If you need help identifying the falcons, a We Energies peregrine falcon manager has put together a handy guide for each nest site. 

