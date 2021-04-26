1st peregrine falcon chick of the season hatching at Oak Creek Power Plant

article

The first peregrine falcon egg of the season has started to hatch at the We Energies Oak Creek Power Plant. Tune into their high-definition cameras 24/7 and watch as the raptors find love, lay eggs and raise their young.

This year, there are nest box cameras at three We Energies facilities, and they also have a camera at a Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plant:

Oak Creek Power Plant

Port Washington Generating Station

Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee

Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

If you need help identifying the falcons, a We Energies peregrine falcon manager has put together a handy guide for each nest site.