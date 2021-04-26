Expand / Collapse search

WI AG Josh Kaul reaches $242K settlement on manure spills

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. - Attorney General Josh Kaul has reached a $242,000 settlement with a factory farm and a manure applicator to resolve pollution violations stemming from manure spills several years ago.

Kaul announced the settlements with K&D Manure Handling, Inc., its owner, Kevin Hintz, and Wild Rose Dairy LLC in a news release on Monday. He brokered the deals earlier this month.

The settlements resolve state Justice Department allegations that Wild Rose and K&D caused manure spills in Otter Creek in Vernon County in 2017 and 2019, resulting in significant fish kills each time. The agency also alleged that K&D and Hintz caused a spill in Bostwick Creek in La Crosse County in 2019.

Republican lawmakers passed a lame-duck law in 2018 that requires Kaul to get permission from the Legislature's GOP-controlled budget committee before he can enter into settlements. Kaul got around that requirement by brokering the deals without filing a lawsuit.

